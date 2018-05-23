Three more teens charged, identified in killing of Baltimore County police officer

Three more teenage boys have been charged in Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio’s death Monday.

Darrell Jaymar Ward, 15; Derrick Eugene Matthews, 16; and Eugene Robert Genuis IV, 17, were each charged with first-degree murder in Caprio’s killing, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed. All three were charged as adults, and also face first-degree burglary charges.

None of the teens had an attorney listed in court records.

Dawnta Anthony Harris, 16, was also charged with first-degree murder in Caprio’s death earlier this week.

Caprio, who would have celebrated her four-year anniversary with the Baltimore County Police Department in July, died Monday afternoon when she was called to investigate a suspicious Jeep on Linwen Way in Perry Hall. A 911 caller reported three people left the Jeep and had broken into a home, according to charging documents.

Caprio came upon the Jeep and pursued the teen driver, Harris, down the cul-de-sac, police said. She got out of her patrol car, drew her gun and ordered Harris out, police said. Harris ran over Caprio as she opened fire, according to police.

Harris faces life in prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month in Baltimore County District Court.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan