Columbia man charged in Va. teen's killing wants statements thrown out

Lawyers for a former Virginia Tech student from Columbia charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old Virginia girl have asked a judge to throw out incriminating statements he allegedly made to investigators.

David Eisenhauer, a graduate of Wilde Lake high School, is accused of taking Nicole Lovell to a wooded area and stabbing her to death in 2016.

Eisenhauer is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 2. In court documents, his lawyers say his statements should be thrown out out because investigators violated his rights.

His arguments are similar to those made by his co-defendant, Natalie Keepers, who objected to how police questioned her and eventually got a confession.

Keepers, a Laurel resident who is also a former Virginia Tech student, is charged as an accessory. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Eisenhauer and Keepers, a graduate of Hammond High School, were engineering students at Virginia Tech when Nicole Lovell disappeared in January 2016.