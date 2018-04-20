Pregnant Baltimore County teacher carjacked outside school, police say

A pregnant Baltimore County teacher was carjacked outside of a Parkville elementary school Friday, police said.

Baltimore County police said four teenage girls came to Villa Cresta Elementary School under the guise of enrolling a child, and when they left they approached a teacher walking to her car in the parking lot.

They knocked her cell phone from her hand, and when the teacher turned to run she fell, police said. She dropped her purse, and the girls took her purse and then her car after retrieving the keys, police said. The car was a 2013 Kia Sportage.

The teacher was uninjured but went to an area hospital to be checked because she is pregnant.

In a separate incident, the police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning in the 200 block of Main St. in Dundalk.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, called 911 and asked for help after being shot multiple times in the upper and lower body, police said. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled after the shooting, police said.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn