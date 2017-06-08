Dundalk tax preparer pleads guilty in fraudulent return case

A Dundalk tax return preparer pleaded guilty this week after the Maryland Attorney General's Office said he filed fraudulent tax returns on behalf of clients to secure them larger tax refunds than they were owed.

Scott L. Jacobson, the operator of HTR, LCC, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception and was sentenced to five years in prison, all of which was suspended. he will also serve five years of probation and will pay a judgment of $75,499, the Attorney General's Office said.

Jacobson could not be reached for comment.

The Attorney General's Office said Jacobson operated a tax service from his home in 2014 and 2015 and would file bogus schedules reporting small business losses, earning his clients large refunds.

"Marylanders should always review their returns, especially if they're filed electronically by a tax return preparer," Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. "The joy of getting a big refund can turn into a harsh tax liability if the return is not prepared by an honest and competent professional. It's also worth remembering be wary if something sounds too good to be true."

cwells@baltsun.com