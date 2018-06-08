Police name suspects in March shooting at Owings Mills Target

Baltimore County police are searching for two men they say were involved in a March shooting at a Target in Owings Mills.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Ronald Anthony Williams, 26, and Travonne Jamal Smith, 22.

Police say Williams and Smith were involved in a March 12 shooting at a Target cafeteria at 11200 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

Attempts to reach Williams and Smith were unsuccessful.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who sees Williams or Smith is asked to call 911, and anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan