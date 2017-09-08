Baltimore on track to surpass New York City in homicides for first time

For the first time, Baltimore is on track to surpass New York City in homicides — a grim feat once considered inconceivable.
New York, which has a population of 8.5 million, had 182 homicides as of Sept. 3, according to police department data. Baltimore, a city of less than 620,000, was already at 238 victims as of that date, records show.
The distinction owes more to New York’s stunning decline in crime than Baltimore’s relatively stubborn crime rate.
New York once saw more than 2,000 homicides a year in the early 1990s, a figure that tumbled during the 1990s.
Still, just a few years ago, New York’s total number of homicides still topped 500 annually, and in 2011 Baltimore recorded fewer than 200 killings for the first time in decades.
But New York’s murder rate has continued to decline, and Baltimore’s has spiked, with more than 300 homicides in 2015 and 2016.
On a per-capita basis, the cities aren’t anywhere near each other. Baltimore saw 50 killings per 100,000 people in 2016. New York had 3.9 killings per 100,000.
New York’s declines in the 1990s were often attributed to zero-tolerance policies and statistics-based policing, prompting Baltimore to adopt similar strategies. But New York in recent years also backed away from controversial stop-and-frisk tactics, and has continued to experience big declines.
Homicides by year
1990: Baltimore 305, NYC 2,262
1993: Baltimore 353, NYC 1,927
1998: Baltimore 313, NYC 629
2001: Baltimore 256, NYC 649
2016: Baltimore 317, NYC 335
2017: Baltimore 238, NYC 182 (As of Sept. 3)