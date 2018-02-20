Weapons found in home of Montgomery County student who brought loaded handgun to school

Police in Maryland found an AR-15 assault-style rifle and other items in the home of an 18-year-old honor roll student who brought a loaded handgun to his Montgomery County high school.

Montgomery Assistant State's Attorney Frank Lazzaro said officers also discovered Alwin Chen, a Clarksburg High School student, had previously brought a gun to school and compiled a list of grievances against students.

News outlets report Chen initially said he was going to do target practice after school. Lazzaro said Chen then told police he'd brought the gun to school for protection because students at the school were harassing and bullying him.

Police said Chen was charged with possession of a handgun and other offenses.

David Felsen, an attorney for Chen, stressed that the weapons weren't found in Chen's bedroom, and noted his accomplishments before the accusations.