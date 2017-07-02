Suspect arrested after pursuit in stolen BMW in Harford County, police say

A suspect was arrested after leading State Police on a pursuit in a stolen BMW on Interstate 95 in Harford County Sunday morning, officials said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was seen weaving between lanes on I-95 south and sped off in the stolen 1999 BMW 32I about 9 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over the car, police said. The driver got off the highway at Exit 74 for Route 152/Mountain Road, where he lost control, hit a curb and came to a rest, police said. Two officers placed him under arrest, and he declined medical care at the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken to the JFK barrack for processing. The vehicle was taken to storage and the owner was notified, police said.

