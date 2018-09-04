Inmate found dead at Maryland prison; police investigating as homicide

An inmate was found dead Sunday at Western Correctional Institution in Allegany County, according to Maryland State Police.

Th victim was identified as 23-year-old Teyquan Wilson. The Maryland State Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were making the rounds when their attention was directed to a cell shared by Wilson and another inmate, state police said a preliminary investigation found.

Wilson was unresponsive and “sustained obvious injuries,” according to state police. Officers provided immediate emergency care, and emergency medical personnel were summoned, state police said. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene by first responders from the Cumberland Fire Department.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy and declared the death a homicide. The cause is not being released at this time, state police said.

Homicide investigators have identified a potential suspect, who is also an inmate at the prison, state police said. The potential suspect’s name was not released.

Maryland State Police said it will work with the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office to pursue charges in the case.