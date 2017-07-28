Suspect being held for robbery escapes from St. Agnes Hospital

A man being held on robbery charges escaped from police custody while being treated at St. Agnes Hospital late Thursday, Baltimore County police said Friday.

Joshua Jerome Brown, a 21-year-old with a last known address in Northeast Baltimore, was being treated at the Southwest Baltimore hospital when he ran from police custody about 11:30 p.m., police said. He was last seen on Wilkens Avenue, police said.

Police said they immediately set up a perimeter around the area but have not found Brown. They urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call officers at (410) 307-2020.

Brown is charged with armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store in Catonsville on July 22 and with assault of a police officer Wednesday. Police say a Cadillac DeVille Brown was driving struck a police patrol car as an officer was getting out of the vehicle, after stopping Brown because the license plates on the Cadillac were not registered to that car.

