Police: Two men fatally shot in Baltimore Wednesday

Two people were fatally shot Wednesday in Baltimore, police said in a statement.

A man was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at an area hospital, where he walked in with shooting wounds just after midnight, police said. Homicide detectives determined he was shot in the 4600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in the Howard Park neighborhood, Baltimore police said in a statement.

Police also found a man suffering from a gunshot at a home in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue in Belair-Edison around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Map: Baltimore homicides »

The man later died at an area hospital, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed