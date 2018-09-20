Aberdeen shooting: A timeline of recent gun violence in Baltimore region

Multiple people were shot Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, the latest mass shooting in Maryland.

Here is a timeline of recent gun violence with multiple casualties in the region:

July 21, 2018 — Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, in a single night in Baltimore. Four people were shot in one incident near the city’s southeastern border.

June 29, 2018 — Five employees of Capital-Gazette newspapers died when a gunman stormed their Annapolis office. The Laurel man police say is responsible harassed the newspapers’ employees for years over an article about criminal stalking charges against him.

March 20, 2018 — Great Mills High School student Jaelynn Willey died and classmate Desmond Barnes was injured when another teen shot them in the hallway of their St. Mary’s County school.

Multiple people were shot in Harford County on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Nov. 6, 2017 — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a targeted daytime attack on an auto repair shop in Northwest Baltimore.

Oct. 18, 2017 — Police say Radee Prince shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. Three people died. Prince was convicted of of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other charges for a shooting in Delaware that occurred the same day, but has not yet faced trial in Maryland for charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and gun charges.

Aug. 21, 2017 — Nine people were shot in six incidents in Baltimore, including a quadruple shooting amid a drug dispute in Northwest Baltimore.

Feb. 11, 2016 — Two Harford County sheriff’s deputies were shot to death at an Abingdon business park. The shooter was also killed in the confrontation at a Panera Bread restaurant.

