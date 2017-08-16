Baltimore police investigate two overnight shootings

Two men were shot overnight in northeast and eastern Baltimore, police said.

Officers went to the 4300 block of Willshire Avenue avenue Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. for a shooting report, police said. There, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his calf and groin.

The victim told police he was sitting in his 2016 Dodge Journey in the 22000 block of W. Garrison Avenue when two armed suspects forced their way into his vehicle. The suspects ordered the victim to drive them to the 4300 block of Willshire Avenue and then forced him out of the vehicle, police said.

The victim was shot while attempting to run to safety, police said. The suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey with Maryland tag 6CG4748, or has other information pertaining to the shooting may call detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Officers later responded to the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. for another shooting report, police said.

There, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and legs.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said. He reported he was walking in the block when an unknown suspect dressed in all black shot him.

Anyone with information regarding this shootings may call detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

