Six shootings in Baltimore overnight leave 4 dead, 2 injured

Six shootings in Baltimore on Saturday night and Sunday morning have left four men dead and two injured, city police reported.

At about 2:19 a.m., Central District officers responding to reports of gunshots heard in the unit block of S. Calvert St. found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He later died at an area hospital.

Earlier, at around 12:11 a.m., Northwest District officers responded to reports of shots heard in the 2800 block of W. Belvedere Ave. and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He also later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Just over two hours before that, at 10:08 p.m., Northeast District officers called to the 5500 block of Shirley Lane found a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He died after being taken to an area hospital.

In the East Baltimore neighborhood of Berea, a 35-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. Biddle St., police said.

About 10 minutes later, in Southwest Baltimore, police heard gunshots in the Saint Josephs neighborhood. Officers found a 46-year-old man wounded with a gunshot to his upper body in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St. And about 8:30 p.m., a 25-year-old checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot to his shoulder, police said. They did not provide the location of where he was shot.

Police are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun