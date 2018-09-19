Three men shot in less than an hour Wednesday night in Baltimore

Three men were shot in less than an hour Wednesday night in Baltimore, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the hand in the 2700 block of West Coldspring Lane in Central Park Heights. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a man was shot in the neck in the 3100 block of Towanda Avenue in Liberty Square. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Minutes later, a 23-year-old man arrived to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the side.

