1 dead, 5 injured in shootings late Monday, early Tuesday in Baltimore, police say

One man died and five people were injured in a series of shootings late Monday and early Tuesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 11:11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of Eager St. in East Baltimore’s Gay Street neighborhood. There they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information about his killing is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Shortly after, at about 11:39 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in North Baltimore’s Barclay neighborhood at the 2400 block of Brentwood Ave. Police found two men, 26 and 29, with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

The city had at least three more shootings in the early hours of Tuesday, when police responded to reports of several walk-in shooting victims at hospitals.

At about 12:41 a.m., police were dispatched to a hospital for a report of walk-in shooting victims. A 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his hand, and another male victim, whose age was not available, had been shot in the stomach and back, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed they were shot in the 2300 block of E. Lafayette Ave. in East Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood, police said.

And about 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of another walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, where officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and back. An early investigation found the victim was shot at the intersection of West Baltimore and North Hilton streets, at the border of Southwest Baltimore’s Saint Josephs and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan