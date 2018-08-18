News Maryland Crime

Double shooting injures 2 in East Baltimore late Friday, police say

Two men were shot in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood late Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 10:51 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Harford Road to investigate a report of a shooting. There they found two men, ages 30 and 40, with gunshot wounds to their legs, according to police.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 410-396-2221, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

