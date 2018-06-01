Baltimore police rule man's death a homicide 22 years after shooting that left him paralyzed

The death of a 41-year-old man in January has been ruled a homicide more than two decades after he was shot in Baltimore.

Damon Carlos Baylor died at his Northeast Baltimore home on Jan. 30, according to police. Baylor was shot in the neck in December 1996 and became a quadriplegic because of his injuries, police said. An autopsy following his death in January determined Baylor died from complications associated with the gunshot wound, and police ruled his death a homicide.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cedonia Road and Hamilton Avenue at about 12:17 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found a man in the 5800 block of Moores Run Court suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

