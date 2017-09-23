6 shootings within 14 hours leave 4 dead, 2 wounded in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a half-dozen shootings that took place Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving four men dead and two injured.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Western District officers patrolling near the 1800 block of N. Fulton Ave. heard gunfire and saw a silver vehicle leaving the area. Police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He told them he had been shot by people in a silver vehicle.

A police helicopter later found the silver vehicle in the 1900 block of Mosher St.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide shooting detectives are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Northwest District officers near the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road heard gunshots and found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives were called in, and preliminary information suggests this may have been an attempted robbery.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Southeast District officers called to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Curley St. found a 48 year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives say they have no witnesses and know of no motive.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Southwest District officers called to the 1900 block of Griffis Ave. for a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics called to the scene pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Later Saturday, around 6:40 a.m., Western District officers responded to the 2400 block of Ettings St. for a shooting. They found an unknown male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to shock trauma, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting are searching for witnesses and for cameras that may have been in the area.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Central District officers called to investigate a reported shooting in the 700 block of Newington Ave. found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives and homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CAPTION Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) CAPTION Former Ravens cheerleader Molly Shattuck completes her sentence of 48 weekends for Delaware rape case. Former Ravens cheerleader Molly Shattuck completes her sentence of 48 weekends for Delaware rape case.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun