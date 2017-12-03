Baltimore County volunteer firefighter killed in Upper Fells Point

Baltimore police on Sunday identified the man found fatally shot inside his home in Upper Fells Point as 31-year-old Jon Hickey — a volunteer firefighter who was being mourned online.

Hickey was a member of several volunteer fire companies in Baltimore County and had been accepted into the December recruit class of the Baltimore City Fire Department, a spokeswoman said.

“We just learned of a past member who died in the city late this past week,” the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook. “He was a past member of RVFC and a couple other stations in Baltimore County. He loved the fire service, baseball and hockey among many other things. He was a good man who would give without asking for anything back. Rest in peace Jon Hickey.”

The Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Department also offered condolences.

“Our deepest sorrow goes out to Jon Hickey, and to the Hickey family. Jon tragically lost his life yesterday evening,” the department posted on Facebook. “Jon was a member of Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Department, Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company, and was well on his way to being recruited with the Baltimore City Fire Department. Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone in this tragic time.”

Police found Hickey on Thursday after being asked to check the well-being of a person in a home in the 1800 block of E. Pratt St. Officers found him with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they waited to release information about the man’s death until the cause of death was determined by the medical examiner, who ruled it a homicide.

A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Haight Funeral Home and Chapel at 6416 Sykesville Road in Eldersburg.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips also can be texted to 443-902-4824.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

