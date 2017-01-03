Fellow student, 15, suspected in New Year's murder of Howard County teen, dies

A 15-year-old boy has died after shooting to death a fellow student at Howard High School and wounding her mother before turning the gun on himself, Howard County Police said.

Sean Crizer, of Alice Avenue in Ellicott City, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said Tuesday.

Also, police released more information about the shooting early New Year's Day that left Charlotte Zaremba, 16, dead and her mother, Suzanne Zaremba, wounded in their Ellicott City home.

On New Year's Eve, Charlotte's parents picked her up from a party and returned home in the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Road. Shortly before 2 a.m., Suzanne Zaremba, 52, heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom, police said.

She found the teenage girl struggling with a masked intruder. Police said the intruder was Sean Crizer, who shot the daughter and mother then himself.

Officers said they recovered the mask and gun at the scene.

Charlotte died at Howard County General Hospital, and her mother was treated at Shock Trauma and released, police said.

The two teens lived in the same neighborhood and attended Howard High School, but police have not found any indication they were in a relationship.

Detectives suspect Crizer of burglarizing at least two homes in the same neighborhood, one on Alice Avenue and the other on Marybeth Way, in the previous weeks. The gun Crizer used had been reported stolen from the residence on Marybeth Way, police said.

Officers don't have a motive in the killing or know if Crizer had intentionally targeted the girl.

Charlotte was a sophomore at Howard High School. Another family member home during the shooting was not injured, police said.

