Three shot on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police say

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Penn North neighborhood, Baltimore police confirmed.

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. One person was shot in the torso, another in the calf and a third in the foot, police said Tuesday.

Conditions of the victims were not immediately available, police said.

The street was blocked off with crime tape between North Avenue and Cumberland Street. Evidence markers were outside a corner market at Pennsylvania and Cumberland.

