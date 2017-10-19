Edgewood workplace shooting: Bail set at $2M for suspect detained in Delaware

The man suspected of carrying out shootings over two states that killed three in Maryland and injured three others is being held in Delaware on more than $2 million bail.

A hearing was held Thursday morning in Delaware where a judge set bail for Radee Prince at $2.1 million, said Nicole Magnusson, a spokeswoman with the Delaware prosecutor’s office.

State and federal authorities located Radee L. Prince, 37, late Wednesday in Delaware, the Harford sheriff’s office confirmed. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the arrest occurred in Newark, Del., “without incident.”

Police said Prince’s vehicle was first spotted about 5:35 p.m. near a high school in Newark. After police surrounded the area and set up a perimeter, Prince was arrested by three ATF agents after a brief foot chase about 7:05 p.m., police said. No one was injured during the arrest.

It’s possible that Prince could be extradited to Maryland.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cristie Kahler said once the arraignment was held Thursday, “the process will begin to determine when he is extradited back to Harford County.”

Magnusson said Prince was charged in Delaware with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession or control of firearm by person prohibited, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Prince is believed to have shot five people about 9 a.m. Wednesday at a kitchen countertop company in an Edgewood business park where he had worked for the past four months, police said.

The five victims were all employees of the business, Advanced Granite Solutions. Prince is also alleged to have shot another person in Delaware later in the morning.

The three victims killed in the Edgewood shooting were identified by the sheriff’s office late Wednesday as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk. The wounded victims were not identified.

Burak Caba, the owner of Advanced Granite Solutions, said Prince worked as a machine operator, and Tudev, Romero and Mrvoljak all worked as granite polishers.

The scene of police response to a shooting in the Edgewood area of Harford County (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Kim Holsapple, of Joppatowne, paid her respects to the victims of Wednesday's shooting with a bouquet of flowers she left at a small memorial outside Advanced Granite Solutions Thursday morning.

"It's just so sad what our society is coming to," she said. "These people need to be remembered. They didn't deserve this."

Holsapple said her daughter was nearby at the time on lockdown after the shooting. She couldn't believe the suspect made it to Delaware, but was happy he was arrested without incident.

"I'm just glad they got him alive," she said. "Maybe he can answer some questions."

This story will be updated.