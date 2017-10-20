From classroom to crime scene: Trainer of active-shooter response was among first to arrive at Harford workplace tragedy

It was a case study that Jeremy Mothershed hoped never to face outside the classroom.

The Harford County sheriff’s deputy and volunteer Havre de Grace paramedic had just started training colleagues on a new mode of responding to active shooters: Instead of waiting until the scene is entirely secured, police provide armed cover for paramedics to reach victims more quickly — and potentially save their lives.

But on Wednesday morning, the dispatch call came for a workplace shooting in Edgewood. Mothershed was among the first four deputies to arrive at Advance Granite Solutions, and a scene that he now says he will “never forget.”

Three workers were had been shot dead, and two of their colleagues critically wounded. Mothershed initially had no idea whether the shooter was still in the building, or even if there were other gunmen. It would be another 10 hours before a suspect, co-worker Radee L. Prince, would be arrested 40 miles away in Newark, Del.

Suddenly, Mothershed, 43, had to practice what he had been preaching. He radioed a call to activate the “rescue task force,” a still developing protocol by which police and paramedics would team up to enter a crime scene and rescue victims.

Even as employees were racing out of the kitchen countertop company and first responders were descending on the scene, he said, events seemed to unfold in slow-motion.

“It becomes muscle memory,” he said. “Things slow down. You’re taking multiple snapshots of what’s going on, and then you have to prioritize.”

As officers cleared the building and tried to determine if any shooters were still inside, Mothershed said, at least the workshop area, where the victims were, appeared safe enough to bring in paramedics.

It was a “warm zone,” as he had taught his students, somewhere between safe “cold” areas and active “hot” ones.

Now he saw some of those students among the first responders. Two teams, each composed of three emergency medical workers and three or four armed officers providing support and protection, rushed to help each victim and get them out of the building. Other responders had been clearing the path outside for the ambulances

The two surviving victims, Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, were rushed to Shock Trauma, where they remain in critical condition.

Commanders say they believe the swift medical response helped save lives.

“He and the system he’s training on played a big part in the survival of the two victims at Shock Trauma,” said Major John Simpson, who heads the administrative services bureau of the sheriff’s office.

The Harford County sheriff’s office began the rollout of the rescue task force only last month, although the development of the program began in late 2014. With the proliferation of mass shootings, Mothershed said, it seemed only a matter of time before even a relatively safe jurisdiction like H

“You don’t wait any more on law enforcement to neutralize an active shooter event,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

That represents a major shift in thinking, Gahler said, prompted by what law enforcement agencies have learned since the Columbine school shooting in 1999. When two students began shooting inside the Colorado high school, police came under criticism for what some said was an overly cautious and slow response to entering the besieged school. Thirteen people were killed and 24 injured in that attack. The shooters also died.

An ever-lengthening string of mass shootings since then has have prompted law enforcement agencies from the FBI on down to develop and strengthen protocols for how best to respond to such incidents.

In Harford County, several incidents in recent years have heightened the urgency for specialized training. Foremost among them was the February 2016 shooting deaths of two sheriff’s deputies in Abingdon.

For Mothershed, who has wanted to be a police officer since he was two years old and grew interested in emergency medical services as a high school student, the rescue task force is a way to merge his two passions. But even as he became a trainer and then started instructing others, he hoped never to have to use the knowledge.

But on Wednesday, he found himself joining other deputies entering the granite company, trying to determine when it was safe enough to “allow EMS to proceed in … and get to the victims to stop that dying.”

Mothershed said he saw a “comfort level” in those he trained as they went about their tasks on Wednesday, and he is gratified that supervisors credit the instruction with saving lives. But when he reflects on a rampage that left three men dead and two in critical condition, allegedly at the hands of their co-worker, a bittersweet tone creeps into his voice.

The praise “makes me feel good,” he said. “But it’s a feeling that I wish I didn’t have, because I wish it didn’t occur.

“It’s a matter of acceptance that we have to deal with this as a society now, and that’s an unfortunate situation,” Mothershed said. “And then actually seeing that, it’s going to be those memories that will live forever.”

