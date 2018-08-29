Another shooting reported in Dundalk, block away from shooting that killed two this week

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Dundalk that took place a day after a double shooting killed two people about a block away.

Police responded to the area of Wise Avenue and Woodland Drive around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a suspect sitting in a car had fired at a man and a woman standing in a store parking lot at the 100 block of Wise Ave. Neither victim was struck.

The shooting took place the day after a double shooting at a home a block away. Police said they do not believe the two incidents are related.

Officers were called to a home in the unit block of Wise Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they found a man and woman who had been shot inside the home.

Gabrielle Marie Paugh, 26, who lived at the home, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Aaron Michael Wearins, 34, of the 3000 block of McElderry Street in East Baltimore, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for Tavon Powell, 37, in connection to the double shooting, charging him with murder.

