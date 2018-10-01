2 men shot, killed in Baltimore shootings Monday

Two men were shot and killed Monday in Baltimore, police said.

At about 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Belmont Ave. in Southwest Baltimore, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Then, officers responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. in Northwest Baltimore at about 1:18 p.m. and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The October homicides come after a violent September. Baltimore had more than a homicide a day in September, which ended with 37 people killed. And nearly half the killings for the month — 17 — occurred during the last week of September.

So far this year, 233 people were killed in Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.