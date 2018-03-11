Baltimore police: Man wounded in shooting a block away from City Hall

A man was shot early Sunday morning a block away from City Hall in downtown Baltimore, police said.
Shortly before 1 a.m., police found a 42-year-old man suffering from a nonfatal gunshot wound to his shoulder in the 400 block of E. Baltimore St.
Video surveillance footage showed an altercation between two men, with a third man shooting the victim, police said.
City detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should call 410-396-2221 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587), to remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.