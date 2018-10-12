Reisterstown man sentenced in child sex, pornography conviction

A 56-year-old Reisterstown man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 25 years in prison on charges that he traveled to the Philippines to have sex with children and produced child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander also ordered Martin Hall to pay $125,000 in restitution to victims.

“Martin Hall traveled to the Philippines to abuse minors, filmed the abuse, and brought those images back to the U.S.,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement. “This sentence, which includes restitution to the victims, sends a strong message that we will bring these criminals to justice to try to save even more children from becoming victims, and to help child victims recover.”

Hur also said officials were able to prosecute Hall without requiring the victims to testify because they had photo and video evidence.

According to a plea agreement, Hall began traveling to the Philippines in 2006 to engage in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl, and went on to produce images of other girls as young as 12.

Officials said Hall downloaded and stored thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography on multiple digital devices that Baltimore County police found in his home.

After serving his sentence, Hall will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

