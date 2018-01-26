Baltimore County police investigate killing of 70-year-old woman

Baltimore County police reported Friday that a 70-year-old woman had been killed and found concealed inside her home in the 200 block of Walnut Ave. in Dundalk.

Family members of Gwendolyn Blondell McCullers told police she and her son, who also lived in the home, had not been in contact with them for several days. Police went to the home on Jan. 24 but did not say what they found. They were called back to the house the following day and discovered McCullers’ body.

Police said she was pronounced dead on Jan. 25 just before 5 p.m. by the Baltimore County Fire Department. Police said they believe she suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, and the state medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Police had been searching for the victim’s son, 44-year-old Darrin Michael McCullers, and said they were concerned for his welfare. They reported that he was located Friday evening in Dundalk about two hours after they asked the public for help finding him.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn