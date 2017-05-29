Baltimore-area residents charged with attempting to disarm security guard on Delaware's Dewey Beach

Two Baltimore-area residents have been charged with attempting to disarm a security guard when they tusseled early Monday on Delaware's Dewey Beach.

John P. Clancy, 21, of Towson and Julia C. Price of Baltimore, 21, were charged with attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, second degree conspiracy and offensive touching, Delaware State Police Master Corporal Gary Fournier wrote in a news release.

The security guard, who was not identified in the release, was unharmed.

The couple approached the 52-year-old guard at about 3 a.m. as he was partrolling Indian Beach and asked if they could get a ride to Ocean City, Fournier wrote.

The guard offered to call a taxi and told them to wait by his patrol car. The couple began to walk towards a nearby house, and the guard warned them that if they continued, they would be arrested for trespassing on private property.

Clancy pushed the guard and kicked his feet out from under him, the release said, causing both men to fall to the ground. Price allegedly jumped on top of the guard and tried several times to remove his gun from his holster.

A witness to the struggle called the Delaware State police, who arrested the couple, who were being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.