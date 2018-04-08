Social media threat against school 'had nothing to do with' Maryland, police say

A threatening message circulating online that seemed to warn of an impending school shooting came from out of state and has “nothing to do with” Maryland, Baltimore County police said Sunday.

The message was originally posted to Snapchat and featured a young man apparently holding an assault rife, with the caption “F--- CHS I’m going out with a bang” and “don’t go to school tmrw.” Some people interpreted it “CHS” to mean Chesapeake High School in Essex. Others feared it might reference Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County, which has recently been the site of threats against African-American students.

Baltimore County police were notified and began to investigate. However, they soon found that the threat actually originated in New Mexico and targeted a school there. The suspect in that case had been arrested, police said.

“It had nothing to do with us,” said spokesman Shawn Vinson.

Vinson could not confirm where in New Mexico the threat had come from, but The Associated Press reported that a 17-year-old male Clovis High School student in Clovis, New Mexico, had been arrested after authorities learned Thursday of a social media post that seemed to threaten a shooting at the school.

