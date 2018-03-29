Maryland work group studying issue of school shootings seeks public input

A work group formed in 2013 to study “active assailant incidents” — including school shootings — is seeking public input “from schools, government agencies, corporations, first responders and the general public” through an online survey.

The move, in response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent executive order to address preparedness in the face of such threats, is seeking “positive ideas to help prevent incidents like the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, from happening in Maryland,” according to the Maryland State Police, which leads the Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group along with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems.

The shooting in Parkland has galvanized a national push for changes locally and nationally on gun control, gun violence and other school safety measures. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including many from Baltimore, are believed to have descended on Washington on Saturday for the March for Our Lives event organized by students in Parkland and elsewhere.

The state police said the work group is “taking a ‘whole community’ approach while seeking input from a wide range of groups and individuals in helping to prevent a tragic incident like we are seeing all-to-often across the country, including most recently at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, from happening again.”

A student gunman shot two other students, one of them fatally, at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County last week before shooting himself just as he was confronted by a school resource officer, who also shot him, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The group sees the survey as helping in its effort to collect public input. The online survey is here.

The work group previously issued a manual for first responders in 2014.

