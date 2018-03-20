'He may have saved other people’s lives': Deputy praised for response after shooting at Maryland high school

As school systems across the country debate arming staff, Gov. Larry Hogan and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff praised the actions of the school resource officer who fired at a gunman at Great Mills High School.

“He responded exactly as we train our personnel to respond," said Sheriff Tim Cameron of school resource officer Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill. Police said Austin Rollins, 17, shot at two other students who were injured. Gaskill fired at Rollins, who almost simultaneously fired back with a handgun, Cameron said. Gaskill was not injured during the incident, which unfolded in less than a minute.

"While it’s still tragic, he may have saved other people’s lives,” Hogan said of Gaskill.

Police said a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy is in good condition at local hospitals.

"It looks like the SRO did exactly what the SRO was trained to do," said St. Mary’s Schools Superintendent James Scott Smith at a news conference Tuesday.

Handout School resource officer Deputy Blaine Gaskill was praised for his actions during the Great Mills High School shooting. School resource officer Deputy Blaine Gaskill was praised for his actions during the Great Mills High School shooting. (Handout)

The officer’s actions contrast those of Broward County sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were shot and killed last month.

The Florida sheriff’s office said the officer was armed but stayed outside the building, even though the policy requires deputies to attempt to stop shootings and help victims. The Florida officer later resigned.

The Florida shooting has also sparked a national conversation about gun violence in schools, with President Donald Trump calling for more armed adults in schools.

Locally, however, school systems have pressed to make school facilities more secure. Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon has said more should be done to support and counsel troubled students.

"We need more than prayers," Hogan said at the news conference Tuesday on the Great Mills shooting. He cited his school safety plan to spend money on school security upgrades, the ban on bump stocks, which make semi-automatic weapons behave like automatic weapons, and the so-called red flag rule for seizing weapons from people whom judges deem dangerous.

Gaskill has been assigned to Great Mills since the start of the school year, and has been with the sheriff’s office for almost six years. He’s completed SWAT training and previously worked as a correctional officer, Cameron said. Gaskill finished his police training in April 2013, and received an award for “emergency vehicle operations.”

Gaskill won praise in 2016 for convincing an armed man who confronted him to surrender, which was all caught on a police body camera, Cameron said.

Gaskill was responding to a home in Great Hills after neighbors reported fighting. When Gaskill arrived, he was met by a man standing on the front porch pointing a handgun at him, the sheriff’s office said. Gaskill yelled at the man multiple times to put down the gun, but he refused. The man eventually complied and was placed under arrest, the office said.

St. Mary’s began assigning deputies to county high schools in the 1998-1999 school year, the same year two seniors shot and killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School.

In recent years, the sheriff's office has redefined its response to active-shooter situations. Instead of relying on multiple officers to confront a shooter, they are now trained in how to respond as a single officer, Cameron said. All of the officers in the department went through a full day of training at an elementary school on the new response tactics, Cameron said. Officers also are outfitted with first-aid kits and have training in combat medicine. In the Great Mills case, the deputy, school nurse and others provided first aid to the teens who were shot, including applying a tourniquet, Cameron said.

“This is what we train for. This is what we prepare for and this is what we pray we never have to do," Cameron said. "And on this day we realized our worst nightmare that our greatest asset — our children — were attacked in a bastion of safety and security, one of our schools."

