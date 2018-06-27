Baltimore County police believe man killed his stepmother, then her Rosedale neighbor

Baltimore County police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the killing of his stepmother and her neighbor in Rosedale.

Ryan Michael McGuire was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing, police said.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into Cindy Berdina Testerman’s death. A relative found Testerman, 61, on her kitchen floor in the 7900 block of Roseland Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Testerman, who would have turned 62 Monday, suffered trauma to her upper body, police said. First-responders pronounced her dead at the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by trauma on Tuesday.

According to police, McGuire did not have a permanent address. Video evidence indicated McGuire had been staying in a home across the street from Testerman’s with a woman police said was his stepmother. Police searched that house after his arrest and found a second victim, 66-year-old Judy Elizabeth Slebzak, in a cedar chest in the home.

McGuire told police during an interview that he was involved in both women's deaths, according to police.

Police believe McGuire might have killed Slebzak several weeks ago, and later used her vehicle and sold some of her belongings to help pay for narcotics. Police believe he killed Testerman after she asked about Slebzak’s whereabouts. He also took possessions, including a car, from Testerman’s home to sell for drug money, police said.

