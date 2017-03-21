2 male students charged with rape of girl in school bathroom at Rockville High

Two male high school students have been charged with the rape of a female student in a bathroom during school hours, Montgomery County police said.

The assault happened Thursday morning at Rockville High School, police said in a release Friday. The 14-year-old girl was walking in a hallway when she met the teens. Jose Montano, 17, asked the girl to walk with them and to have sex, but she refused, the release said.

Montano asked her again, then forced her into a boys' bathroom and into a stall, where he and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez raped her, police said.

Immigration officials say Sanchez is in the United States illegally.

The Washington Post reports that Sanchez lived in Guatemala until he was 17. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that a border patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August.

The statement said Sanchez was ordered to appear before an immigration judge. That appearance has not been scheduled.

In a Facebook post, Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "outraged" by what happened.

"The State of Maryland is calling on Montgomery County to immediately and fully cooperate with all federal authorities during the investigation of this heinous crime," Hogan wrote. "The public has a right to know how something this tragic and unacceptable was allowed to transpire in a public school."

According to court records, Montano, charged as an adult, was born in El Salvador, where he lived for 16 years.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Public Schools, Gboyinde Onijala, said in a phone interview that staff at Rockville High will increase monitoring of the hallways and bathrooms. The school has one school resource officer.

"Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority," Onijala said in a statement.

Preliminary hearings are set for Montano on March 31 and April 14 for Sanchez.

Police said they had charged Montano and Sanchez with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. Montano is charged as an adult. Court records do not list attorneys for either. Both are being held without bail.

The Associated Press does not generally name victims of sexual assault.