Two with child in car arrested on Baltimore beltway after road rage incident, police say

A man and woman flashed a gun during a road rage incident Sunday before they were arrested about an hour away, in Baltimore County, with a toddler in the vehicle, Maryland State Police said.

A 911 caller reported that someone in a Mitsubishi Lancer with a Pennsylvania registration pointed a handgun at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 495 and Interstate 95, in Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., state troopers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the road rage incident in the area of Interstate 695 and Interstate 83 in Baltimore County. During a traffic stop at Interstate 83 at Warren Road, troopers recovered a loaded, .45 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, additional magazines, and 30 rounds of ammunition for the firearm. Also recovered was a loaded, .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition for the firearm. Marijuana was also recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Police said a 2-year-old child who was in the Mitsubishi was turned over to the care of family.

Eric Alfredo Arroyo, 26, of Apopka, Fla. and Courtney Leigh Fisher of Etters, Pa., were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and civil possession of marijuana. State police said the couple might face additional charges.

Both suspects are being held without bail, police said. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

