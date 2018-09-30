Suspect sought, woman in serious condition after road rage incident leads to shooting on Baltimore Beltway

Baltimore County police are seeking witnesses to a road-rage incident on the Beltway involving two vehicles that left the driver of a third shot and in “very serious” condition.

The incident occurred just after noon Sunday, police reported, when two vehicles were involved in an incident on the inner loop of I-695 near the Harford Road exit. As occupants of the two cars argued, a third vehicle tried to pass them and a shot was fired in its direction.

The 58-year-old driver of the car, a grey 2018 Subaru Outback, was treated at the scene and taken to the University of Johns Hopkins’ main campus hospital. She “remains in very serious condition” with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The two cars involved in the incident that led to the shooting were described as a white van and a black Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima or Maxima from the early 2000s. The shooter is believed to have been driving the sedan, police said.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information that could help in the investigation, are asked to telephone police at 410-307-2020 or dial 911.

Traffic in the area may be disrupted through the afternoon as the investigation continues, police said.

