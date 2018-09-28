Homicides are rare in Baltimore's Riverside neighborhood; Thursday night's was second in about a year

For South Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood, gun violence is rare compared to other sections of the city.

However, 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi was shot and killed there Thursday night; police say robbery was the likely motive.

The most recent homicide in the neighborhood came less than a year ago, when Alexander Wroblewski was killed in November 2017. Police say the 41-year-old man was shot dead outside a Royal Farms store on Key Highway, where he had stopped for some milk and cookies. Three arrests were made in the case.

About 130 violent crimes — a category that includes homicide, gun violence, rape, robbery, aggravated assault— were reported in Riverside in 2018, according data published by Open Baltimore.

In 2017, more than 220 violent crimes were reported in the neighborhood.

The Riverside shooting comes amid a spate of violence, with 28 homicides in Baltimore in September. The Riverside shooting was the third killing of the day, with a man fatally shot just after midnight in Pigtown, and another man killed before 11 a.m. in the 5100 block of Govane Ave.

Baltimore Sun reporters Christina Tkacik and Justin Fenton contributed to this story.

