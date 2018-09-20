Son of Baltimore deputy housing commissioner fatally shot: 'I've been crying for days'

In a city plagued with violence, Baltimore deputy housing commissioner Reginald Scriber has spent decades working to give people safer communities and homes.

On Tuesday, Scriber was devastated to learn that violence had reached his front door.

Scriber’s son, also named Reginald Scriber, of the 100 block of South Morley Street, was found Sept. 18 around 7:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of North Culver Street, according to police. The 40-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Baltimore’s problems hit home in a new way, Scriber said Thursday.

“No way in the world we thought a child would pass before I did,” he said. “I’ve been crying for days.”

Baltimore has had a reported 210 homicides in 2018.

Every day, Scriber said he read news reports and discusses with his colleagues how to address violence in the city.

Several city officials, including Mayor Catherine Pugh, have reached out with condolences, Scriber said.

Scriber knew his son was not perfect, but he was a good person, the deputy housing commissioner said. When Scriber was recovering from surgery in the spring, his son spent days by his side.

“He loved his father,” Scriber said, adding that he’s going to cherish the 40 years of moments he did get with his child.

Despite his son’s death, Scriber still trusts the city’s efforts to reduce violence.

“It’s all about the young people,” he said. “They need to got to school and get educated and get jobs. They don’t think about the human element [of crimes].”

Still, he does not believe a solution will take hold overnight.

“I’m at a point where I don’t know what the next steps to take are,” he said.

