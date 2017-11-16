Officials react to death of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter after shooting

Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter died Thursday after being shot in the head Wednesday in a notoriously violent section of West Baltimore.

Local officials weighed in on the death of Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the police department. Here’s a sampling of their reactions:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken by the death of Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter, a veteran of 18 years, who leaves a young family behind. He did not deserve to die this way. We join all Marylanders in praying for Det. Suiter’s wife, children, and loved ones during this time of tragedy.

“It is difficult to express the sadness – and anger – that comes with losing this dedicated public servant to such a cruel and senseless act of violence. The State of Maryland will continue to support local law enforcement as they hunt down the individual that committed this heinous crime, and ensure that the full force of justice is brought to bear.

“May God continue to bless the brave men and women who serve and protect us every single day, including all of Det. Suiter's fellow officers on the Baltimore City police force. They are truly some of the best and most heroic people that we have the honor to call Maryland citizens.”

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Detective Suiter’s family. Each day, officers throughout this nation leave home not knowing whether they will make it back and this is a tragic reminder of the ultimate risk and potential sacrifice that officers make to protect and serve us all.

Detective Suiter and I crossed paths many times when I was a line prosecutor, and I know firsthand his love and passion for serving the citizens of Baltimore and fighting crime. We have lost a true gem today.

As the daughter and granddaughter of police officers, as well as a wife and mother, my heart is heavy. This cowardly act is tragic and deeply affects us all. I send condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the Baltimore Police Department.

We will not tolerate such callous, senseless violence, and I assure you that my office will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Det. Sean Suiter, 43, died Thursday at Shock Trauma, Baltimore Police said.

Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, via Twitter:

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the news about Det. Sean Suiter. I’m inspired by the bravery of this 18 year veteran of the force. My thoughts are with his family & with the @BaltimorePolice through these difficult times.”

City Comptroller Joan M. Pratt:

“Today, we mourn the horrific and senseless loss of Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter. Detective Suiter was an 18 year veteran of the police force; he gave his life protecting us from the conditions that have beset our City. Let us together mourn the loss of this dedicated public servant, let us grieve with and for his widow and the two children now without a father, and now let us resolve together to rid our City of the criminal conditions that bred and caused this tragedy. And let us move forward together, in the name of Detective Sean Suiter, to create a City that we know Detective Suiter would be proud of, and let us not allow his tragic death to be in vain.”

Al Redmer Jr., Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive, via Twitter:

"Sandy and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of fallen Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter. May God bless the brave officers of @BaltimorePolice & all members of law enforcement who risk their lives for our safety on a daily basis."

Jim Shea, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, via Twitter:

"Extremely saddened by the news of Detective Suiter’s death. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. If you have any information, please contact the @BaltimorePolice."

Ben Jealous, Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, via Twitter:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Baltimore City Police officer who lost their(sic) life in the line of duty."

Alec Ross, Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, via Twitter:

"My sincerest sympathies to Detective Suiter's family and the entire @BaltimorePolice Department. Thank you for continuing to put your lives on the line every day. We must come together as a community to build a safer, stronger Baltimore."

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon M. Scott:

"My heart is broken for Detective Suiter, his family and for Baltimore. Detective Suiter dedicated his life to helping families in Baltimore find closure amidst the trauma caused by the disease of Gun Violence that is ravaging our city. While we all should be angered by yet another cowardly act of violence on our streets we can't afford to sit on that emotion. Detective Suiter gave his life trying to rid our city of murderers. Don't simply be angry again as we have been for every murder this year. Don't just pray. Do Something. There is only one way out of this dark place our city is currently in and that is working together. Egos, desire for power and all other personal feelings need to be let go so that together we can get our city back on track. I am starting with myself and again letting Baltimore know that I am here to help in any way possible. I will continue to dedicate my service to ridding our city of the disease that is ripping us apart in honor of Detective Suiter and everyone who has lost their lives to violence in Baltimore."

