Family injured in triple shooting in Randallstown, Baltimore County police say

A family of three was shot in a Randallstown apartment complex on Sunday, according to Baltimore County Police.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the unit block of Cinnamon Circle after neighbors called 911 with reports of shots fired.

A woman was shot in her upper body and her juvenile son was also shot. The woman’s boyfriend was shot in the lower body. All three victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police believe at least one member of the family was being targeted. The assailant fled the scene, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

