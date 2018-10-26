Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, police say

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday night in Randallstown, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Brownbrook Court at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting, but they found no suspect or victim when they arrived.

The victim went to a friend’s house on the 8700 block of Church Lane, about half a mile away, where police were called shortly after arriving at Brownbrook Court, according to police.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information about the case to call 410-307-2020.

