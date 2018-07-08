Capital Gazette shooting suspect's anger flared, and fell silent. Then, police say, it exploded

For half a decade, Jarrod Ramos’ anger poured out in court papers, tweets and email messages. He saw enemies. He wrote that he’d like to kill one of them. He suggested another kill herself. He created online images marking others out for sacrifice.

Then, in 2016, it all stopped.

Until late last month, police say, when his anger exploded in shotgun blasts in the Annapolis newsroom of The Capital.

A final court filing, dated the day of the deadly attack and bearing Ramos’ name, provided a haunting coda: “I told you so.”

The sudden outburst of deadly violence on June 28 has left victims of Ramos’ harassment and threats asking: Why now?

“That’s the mystery for all of us,” Thomas Marquardt said.

Marquardt was editor and publisher of The Capital in 2011 when a columnist wrote about a months-long campaign of harassment Ramos carried out online against a former high school classmate. Ramos, 38, pleaded guilty to harassment, but continued to pursue the woman — and the newspaper — in the courts and on social media.

Ramos is now charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Capital staff members Rob Hiaasen, 59, an assistant editor and columnist; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent who headed special publications; Gerald Fischman, 61, the editorial page editor; John McNamara, 56, a longtime sports writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant hired in November.

The Capital is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

The court papers Ramos authored, other records and interviews suggest an intelligent but isolated man who was willing to pursue a vendetta for years.

Brennan McCarthy, the attorney for Ramos’ initial harassment victim, said he “was completely malevolent.”

Neither Ramos’ parents, who divorced in 2003, nor his sister responded to requests for comment. Other relatives said they had not had contact with him for several years.

William Davis, Ramos’ public defender, declined to comment. Anne Arundel County police say Ramos has declined to be interviewed by detectives.

A gunman blasted his way into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun Thursday afternoon, killing five people and injuring two others, authorities said.

Ramos was born in Silver Spring, he wrote on one job application, and grew up in Anne Arundel County. In 1994, his parents bought a house in a new development in Odenton. It was about 2 miles from Arundel High School in Gambrills, from which Ramos graduated in 1997.

A classmate who asked that his name not be used shared a copy of the class yearbook with an inscription signed “Jarrod.”

“You know it and I know it — this class, this school, this whole damn place is full of s---,” it read. “Anyways, only a few more hours till it’s out of our lives forever. I hope life gets better once we’re gone. I’m sure it will.”

Jenny Johnson, who was a year ahead of Ramos, remembers a socially isolated student who was rude to girls. He made fun of her breasts, she said, and asked another girl if he could “ski her slopes.”

Johnson said Ramos participated frequently in the one class they shared, but was arrogant. She said he had a low voice and wore a black trench coat.

Johnson recalls other students making fun of Ramos’ glasses. Once, she said, someone threw chewing gum into his long hair.

“People treated him like dirt,” Johnson said.

The high school classmate who was harassed by Ramos wrote in court papers that he contacted her in 2009. She wrote that she didn’t remember him. She wrote that he thanked her “for being the only person that was ever nice, or said hello to him high school.”

Ramos disputed this in a court filing, saying he told the woman she used to throw food at him.

While in high school, Ramos landed an internship with the National Security Agency, a spokesman for the spy agency confirmed. The position, which typically runs for a year, would have required him to obtain a top secret security clearance, NSA spokesman Christopher Augustine said. Court documents show Ramos was hired as recently as 2013 to a government contracting job that required a clearance.

In 1997, Ramos enrolled at what was then called Capitol College, a small school in Laurel focused on information technology. He graduated in 2006 with a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.

Ramos played chess competitively from 1999 until 2003, according to the U.S. Chess Federation. He attended Friday night sessions at a club that met at Fort Meade until security was tightened after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Other members of the club said they couldn’t recall Ramos.

In 2003 he finished third in his division at the Maryland Open.

Ramos began working at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2007. He held IT contracting jobs for the federal agency until 2014, according to court records.

For at least some of that period Ramos worked a night shift. In a 2012 court filing, Ramos said he “protects the health and security of network resources and information assets.”

In 2004, Ramos moved to his current address — a basement apartment next to a laundry room in a small building in Laurel. Neighbors said they rarely saw him come and go, and he never had visitors.

“He was like a mole,” said John Cusumano, who lives on the top floor. “Like a chameleon, he just blended into the bricks.”

Cusumano said he sees other residents of the complex regularly, but in the two years he’s lived there he ran into Ramos only twice.

Cusumano said he did hear Ramos.

“I know he played video games because you always heard them,” he said. “He played war games and stuff, because you could hear the shooting.”

In 2011, then-Capital columnist Eric Hartley described Ramos’ outreach to the former high school classmate who became a harassment victim.

“If you’re on Facebook, you’ve probably gotten a friend request or message from an old high school classmate you didn’t quite remember,” he wrote.

But Ramos’ messages to the woman soon became vulgar and menacing.

“Have another drink and go hang yourself, you cowardly little lush,” Ramos wrote. He told the woman’s employer she was a “bipolar drunkard, " Ramos wrote in a court filing.

She eventually lost her job.