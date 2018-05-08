Radee Prince, accused of killing three co-workers at Maryland granite business, begins trial in Delaware

The man accused of going on a one-day shooting spree in Maryland and Delaware will go on trial Tuesday in Wilmington.

Radee Prince is accused of killing three people and wounding two others at an Edgewood granite business in October. He is charged with attempted murder for shooting a Delaware man, and faces first-degree murder charges in Maryland.

Attorneys chose to try Prince in Delaware first because he faces stiffer sentencing laws there. His attorney said last month he is planning an insanity defense.

Prince led authorities on a 10-hour, multi-state manhunt on Oct. 18 after he allegedly shot five of his former co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County. Officials say he also shot a sixth person, an man with whom he had “beef,” at a used car lot in Wilmington later that morning.

