Man accused of Harford workplace shooting sentenced to 40 years in prison Delaware

A man accused of shooting five co-workers at a granite company in Maryland, killing three, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted manslaughter and other crimes in the later shooting of a man in Delaware.

Thirty-eight-year-old Radee Prince was sentenced Friday. He was convicted last month of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Authorities say that after shooting several co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County last October, Prince drove to Wilmington and shot Jason Baul. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt.

Prosecutors say Prince will now be extradited to Maryland to be tried on charges including three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Attorneys in both states chose to try him in Delaware first because the state’s sentencing laws are stricter.

In Maryland, Prince faces charges including three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and related firearms charges.

Maryland will have 180 days to finish its case with Prince, after which he will be driven back to serve out his sentence in Delaware, Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly said last month.