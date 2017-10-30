Alleged Edgewood shooter indicted in Delaware on additional charges

A Delaware grand jury on Monday returned an indictment against Radee Prince that adds additional charges in connection with a shooting at a Wilmington auto shop earlier this month.

Prince, 37, is also charged with shooting five co-workers at an Edgwood granite business, three of whom died. Both shootings occurred on Oct. 18.

Prince will be tried in Delaware before facing his charges in Harford County.

In Delaware, Prince was previously charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. The indictment Monday also charges him with a second count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, and resisting arrest.

If convicted, Prince faces a sentence of life without parole.

A spokesman with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office said Prince is being represented by the public defender’s office. A call to the office was not returned Monday afternoon.

In Maryland, Prince is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The shootings Prince is accused of began at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, where police say Prince gathered co-workers on the morning of Oct. 18 before opening fire.

Killed in the shooting were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48. Two other workers — Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37 — were wounded.

Prince then drove to Delaware, where he shot an acquaintance at a car dealership in the head, police said. That victim identified Prince to police as his attacker.

Prince was arrested later that evening after a brief foot chase near a high school in Newark, Del. Police say he threw a gun after spotting law enforcement approaching him.

Prince has an extensive criminal record, Delaware authorities have said. Wilmington police said Prince had been arrested 42 times with 15 felony convictions in Delaware, though they did not provide specifics. He was convicted in 2003 of 15 counts of third-degree burglary and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but two suspended, according to court records. In 2015, he faced multiple handgun violation charges in Maryland, which were later dropped by Cecil County prosecutors.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5