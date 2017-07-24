Baltimore 'Public Enemy No. 1' caught in Louisiana

An 18-year-old who was on the lam for months after being named Baltimore’s “Public Enemy No. 1” was captured on Monday in Louisiana, officials there said.

Cortez Wall was charged in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Channon Simpkins in May. He is also a person of interest in other violent crimes, Baltimore police have said.

"Don't let his age fool you," T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said at the time the department named Wall Public Enemy No. 1. "He's somebody that we believe is a very violent individual."

Wall was sought by police for the longest time period of any Public Enemy No. 1, a designation given to whom police believe are the most violent individuals.

Wall was found in a home in Shreveport around 4 p.m. He attempted to run away but was caught inside the home, Shreveport police said. He was treated for minor injuries from resisting arrest before being booked, police said.

Shreveport police said they believe Wall hid out in the city for months.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this report.

