Jessup guards, inmates and civilians indicted on charges of running Crips street gang in Maryland prisons

More than 20 people have been indicted following a year-long investigation into gang activity in Maryland correctional facilities, state officials announced Thursday.

Those accused include inmates, their mothers and two guards. They face charges including attempted murder and drug dealing.

Sgt. Antoine Fordham, a correctional officer at a Jessup prison, led gang operations both inside and outside the prison walls, prosecutors wrote in an indictment. They wrote that Fordham also oversaw drug dealing by the Crips street gang in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore. He allegedly ordered gang members to shoot and beat rivals to protect Crips turf and maintain order in their ranks.

Further, prosecutors wrote, Fordham oversaw a scheme to smuggle drugs, cellphones and cigarettes inside Jessup Correctional Institution. He smuggled the contraband himself with help from fellow officer Phillipe Jordan, prosecutors wrote. They recorded the alleged Crips members, including Fordham, on wiretapped phone calls.

“He bragged how easy it was to carry out Crips activity,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

Crips leaders, including Fordham, also ordered an attack on one prisoner and gang member after they discovered the man was gay — a violation of Crips code, prosecutors wrote. The prisoner, whom prosecutors did not identify, was stabbed more than 30 times, but survived.

The two prison guards, 10 civilians, and more than a dozen inmates were indicted after a 10-month investigation. They face sentences ranging from three years to life in prison.

“This is a loud and clear message to anyone in our department who engages in criminal behavior,” said Stephen Moyer, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. “We will find you and we will prosecute you.”

