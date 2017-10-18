Maryland business park shooting suspect sought in Wilmington, Del. shooting

The man being sought in connection with the shooting of five people at a Harford County business park is also believed to be responsible for another shooting Wednesday in Wilmington, Del., police said.

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed in a statement that they are searching for Radee Prince, 37, for a shooting that occurred “mid-morning” in the 2800 block of Northeast Blvd.

He remains at large, police said.

Authorities in Harford County are searching for Prince in connection with the shooting of five people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. Three of the victims have died.

Prince, who Delaware authorities say lives in the 500 block of Kiamensi Rd. in Wilmington.

Police say he was last seen fleeing in a black 2008 GMC Acadia, with a Delaware license plate of PC64273.

Wilmington authorities were expected to provide more information later today.

