Family of slain Wilde Lake teacher agreed to 'calculated decision' by police to have boyfriend go on camera

Tyler Tessier choked up as he stood before cameras and made a direct plea to his pregnant girlfriend, who had vanished days before.

As if speaking to Laura Wallen, Tessier begged, “let us know you’re safe.” The 32-year-old Montgomery County man gripped Wallen’s mother’s hand during the Sept. 11 press conference.

At the time, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said Tessier was already a person of interest in Wallen’s disappearance. On Wednesday, he was charged with first-degree murder in her death. The autopsy revealed Wallen, a 31-year-old teacher at Wilde Lake High School, was shot in the back of the head, police said.

“The decision to allow him to participate in that news conference was a calculated decision made by detectives in this case, with the expressed purpose of seeing what he had to say,” Manger said. “It was done with the approval and knowledge of victim’s family.”

Mark Wallen, the victim’s father, said sitting beside Tessier was the “hardest thing” for his wife. Gwen Wallen shook throughout the press conference.

“It was all we could to do to be seen as a unified family with him,” Mark Wallen told reporters Thursday after Tessier’s bail review hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Rockville. “He is a monster and he is a liar.”

Law enforcement analysts say that inviting persons of interest to participate in news conferences is legal, but a rare move.

David Waltemeyer, senior law enforcement project manager with the Police Foundation in Washington, says investigators can use press conferences to observe a suspect’s behavior. They can evaluate if a person pretends to be emotional, gives contradicting statements or makes any comments that seem out of the norm, he said.

“Does the person refer to the victim in the past tense, indicating they may know the person is no longer alive?” said Waltemeyer, who retired from the Anne Arundel County police department after a 25-year career in law enforcement.

Many factors must be considered before employing this tactic, Waltemeyer said, and police must work in close contact with the family and state’s attorney’s office.

“There can be some constitutional issues involved,” he said. “If a suspect has been interviewed and invoked his Miranda rights, the police and government can not compel him to make any more statements. Asking him to participate in a public press conference after a person has invoked their rights could be challenged in court.”

This unusual police strategy would most likely be used in a missing person case, Waltemeyer said, and can be especially useful in instances where the suspect is intimately involved with the victim.

“The person of interest would be expected by the public to make a plea or public statement,” he said. “It presents that opportunity.”

Susan Smith pleaded for the return of her two young sons, whom she said had been kidnapped in South Carolina, in 1995. Scott Peterson spoke publicly about the disappearance of his wife, Laci, in California in 2002. Both were eventually convicted in the deaths of their family members.

Baltimore’s police spokesman T.J. Smith declined to publicly discuss the department’s strategies, though he said he understood why Montgomery County did what they did.

